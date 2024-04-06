Srinagar, April 6: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday for shutting the gates of the Jamia Masjid here on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr. Shab-e-Qadr 2024: Authorities Shut Gates of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Ahead of Laylat-ul-Qadr

"How unfortunate that on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr Jama Masjid has been locked up to prevent people from offering prayers and Mirwaiz put under house arrest yet again. Land, resources, religion -- what all will you deprive Kashmiris of?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked in a post on X. Happy Shab-e-Qadar 2024 Wishes and Messages: Celebrate Laylat-ul-Qadr, The Night of Power, by Sharing WhatsApp Status, Greetings, Images, Quotes and Wallpapers

She was reacting to the Union Territory administration's move to close the historic mosque around 5:30 pm on Saturday. The administration has also placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.