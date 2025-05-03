New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with cloud-to-ground lightning activity across multiple states, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

The affected states include East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Released: Maharashtra Govt Releases 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

In a post on X, IMD said, "Severe thunderstorms with dangerous cloud to ground lightning activity happening starting from East Rajasthan to West MP, East MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and system approaching towards Gangetic West Bengal. Hailstorms also likely throughout the whole belt. Necessary precausations/actions are suggested."

IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorms at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka and Uttarakhand

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: Indian Institute of Creative Technology To Boost AVGC-XR Sector, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw After Launch of IICT.

"Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) accompanied with thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka and Uttarakhand," IMD said on X.

IMD has also issued a warning for Thunderstorms with gusty winds at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

"Thunderstorms with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," IMD said on X.

IMD also issued a warning for Hailstorms are likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand

"Hailstorms are likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand," IMD said on X.

IMD has also issued for heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha and the south interior Karnataka.

"Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha and south interior Karnataka," IMD said.

IMD has also issued warning for Thunderstorm with hail and lightning, Gusty winds at isolated places of Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, wardha district of Vidarbha.

"Thunderstorm with hail and lightning, Gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and light rainfall likely to occur at isolated places of Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, wardha district of Vidarbha," IMD Nagpur said.

IMD has also issued warning for Thunderstorm with lightning, Gusty winds and light rainfall at isolated places of Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim and Chandrapur district of Vidarbha.

"Thunderstorm with lightning, Gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) and light rainfall likely to occur at isolated places of Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim and Chandrapur district of Vidarbha. Take precautions while moving out," IMD Nagpur said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901, just behind 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road -78 mm, just ahead of Safdarjung Airport, which recorded 77mm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)