The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather alert warning of severe thunderstorms and intense cloud-to-ground lightning activity sweeping across multiple states in central and eastern India. The affected belt stretches from East Rajasthan through West and East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar, with the storm system now advancing towards Gangetic West Bengal. The IMD has also warned of possible hailstorms throughout this extensive region, urging residents to take necessary precautions. The weather system is expected to impact daily life, including transport and outdoor activities, and may pose risks to life and property if adequate safety measures are not followed. Authorities and citizens in the path of this active weather system are advised to stay indoors during storm activity, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electrical devices, and remain updated through official weather bulletins. Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 03: City Records Minimum Temperature 22 Degrees Celsius, Light Rain Likely.

IMD Warns of Lightning, Hailstorms from Rajasthan to Bengal

Severe thunderstorms with dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning activity are happening starting from East Rajasthan to West MP, East MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and the system is approaching towards Gangetic West Bengal. Hailstorms also likely throughout… https://t.co/P8K5VUceBy pic.twitter.com/p3NjwHgh5c — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

