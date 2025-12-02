New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): In a shining example of interoperability and joitnness of the armed forces, Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Tuesday highlighted how the decisive action said that the "immediate action and aggressive posturing" of India during Operation Sindoor kept the Pakistani Navy busy and forced them to remain near their ports and the Makran coast.

"Suffice to say, that the aggressive posturing and immediate action during Op Sindoor, including of deployment of the carrier battle group in the Northern Arabian sea forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast," CNS Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said during a press conference.

While the Indian Air Force carried out various strikes on Pakistani bases, the Indian Army was used to keep an eye on the border areas while the forces played a pivotal role in defending against any attacks from Pakistan.

He further wished the countrymen a Happy Navy Day in advance. While Navy Day is officially celebrated on December 4, CNS Admiral Tripathi said that the Navy will organise a program on December 3 (Wednesday), with President Droupadi Murmu, also the Commander in chief of the armed forces, attending as the chief guest.

"Although the navy day is on December 4 I take this opportunity to wish all of us who are present here, and also to our countrymen a very happy navy day in advance," Admiral Tripathi said.

Remembering the time Indian Navy launched decisive strikes on Pakistan in December 4 during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, much like Operation Sindoor, the Admiral highlighted how the strikes changed the course of the war in favour of India.

"We celebrate the Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate our audacious and decisive strikes on December 4, 1971 which caused much destruction and shattered the enemy's will to fight. Dare I say it changed the course of war. This Day is also a day for us to remember our heroes, and pay homage to brave naval warriors for their sacrifices during the wars," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to naval veterans who shaped the navy and propelled its growth to what it is today.

"They vision, leadership, and selfless devotion, and commitment, built the foundation for today's combat ready, credible, cohesive future ready Atmnanirbhar Navy," the Admiral mentioned.

This year's navy day will be celebrated at Shangumugham Beach at Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala, on December 3, according to CNS Admiral Tripathi.

While India's marine history goes back thousands of years, the Indian Navy in its current form was officially founded on January 20 1950.

The Indian Navy played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which ultimately led to the creation of Bangladesh. The Navy's primary task was to blockade Pakistan's eastern and western coasts, disrupting supply lines and weakening Pakistan's maritime capabilities.

The Navy's Eastern Fleet, under the command of Rear Admiral Krishnan, launched a series of strikes on Pakistan's ports, including a successful attack on the naval base at Karachi, severely damaging Pakistan's naval assets. (ANI)

