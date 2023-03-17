Kochi, Mar 17 (PTI) A two-day Indo-Japan International Conference organised by the Center for Public Policy Research (CPPR) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan, concluded on a high here on Friday, with the Deputy Consul General Kenji Miyata saying there were immense possibilities to expand the cooperation between India and Japan.

"The Consulate General of Japan in Chennai will continue the work for India-Japan relationship and cooperation... I realised that there are many potentials and possibilities to expand our cooperation...," Miyata said during the concluding session. "We discussed connectivity in many fields and we can take this confidence further for our future cooperation."

Delegates from both countries participated and shared their insights, CPPR said in a statement, adding that experts in geostrategy, foreign policy, maritime commerce, technology, and climate change took part in the conference.

CPPR Chairman D Dhanuraj said the conference assumes significance considering the visit of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this month.

"PM Fumio Kishida is here for the second time which shows the growing partnership and engagement between the two countries, Dhanuraj said, adding that the conference had paved the way to deeper ties.

Various issues related to India-Japan cooperation were deliberated in the five sessions of the conference.

Insights were gathered from the key sessions revolving around synergies between Cooperation in Emerging Technologies, Shipping, and Seaports, Best Practices in Disaster Risk Management, Opportunities and Challenges in India-Japan Relations: Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and Convergences and Challenges for India and Japan in Indo-Pacific: Security and Defence Co-operations.

