Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed officials on Thursday to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who do not wear masks, an official release said.

The chief minister participated in the video conference organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and later held a review meeting with the health officials on the current coronavirus situation, it said.

Rao instructed the officials to increase the COVID-19 tests as there is a surge in the cases.

He said all the frontline workers should be vaccinated cent per cent and the entire process should be completed in a week.

"The CM said that for the corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If the people do not wear masks, they should be fined Rs 1,000 per person," it said.

He wanted the DGP to instruct the police department to enforce this mask rule stringently, it said

He urged all those who crossed the age limit of 45 years to get vaccinated. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)