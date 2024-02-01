New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said 25 crore people got freedom from multi-dimensional poverty in the last 10 years.

Earlier approach of tackling poverty through entitlement resulted in very modest outcomes, she said while presenting the interim Budget in the Lok Sabha.

There is transparency and assurance that benefits are transferred to all eligible citizens, Sitharaman said.

The National Education Policy is ushering transformational reforms, she added.

