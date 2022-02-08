Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday invoked former Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Ajit Singh's remarks to slam the Samajwadi Party over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, as he culminated the campaign for first phase of state assembly polls in Jewar.

Addressing a crowd, the BJP leader said the western part of the state was previously infamous for its law and order situation, with anarchy prevailing in the region, but has transformed ever since the saffron came to power in 2017.

Campaigning for the 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts in western UP, which are going to poll on February 10, officially came to an end on Tuesday at 6 pm.

Adityanath, while campaigning for BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, hit out at the Samajwadi Party, which has tied-up with the RLD, led by Jayant Chaudhary, son of Ajit Singh, a regional political stalwart who passed away last year.

"I was reading a statement of Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji who had once remarked: 'Jis gaadi mein SP ka jhanda, samjho baitha hai koi kukhyat gunda'. It was no one else but Ajit Singh ji who said this. And every time the SP came to power, it turned western UP into a 'dark zone'," Adityanath said.

He alleged that the previous SP government had kept the region deprived of power supply and stopped tube-well connections.

Batting for the Jewar MLA who is running for another term, Adityanath said the constituency ranks among the top 10 in the state in terms of the development projects concerned since the BJP came to power in UP.

"The airport is being built for Rs 36,000 crore, the film city for Rs 10,000 crore while investments are pouring in for other projects also. Previous governments invested in making illegal firearms while we are making a defence corridor in western UP. This is the difference between them and us," he said.

Dubbing daughters goddesses, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, no daughter was safe in western Uttar Pradesh but after 2017 every daughter is safe. There would be tension and curfew over petty issues prior to 2017, which would cause loss to all."

"But today, there is no curfew, no migration in western Uttar Pradesh. The region has now got Asia's biggest airport in Jewar and it will work towards spreading smile on every face here," he said.

He also said the region was getting the biggest medical device park and in order to realise Modi's dream of Digital India, data centres are also being set up in western UP.

"This region was infamous for law and order and anarchy was at its peak before 2017 but today a whole film city is being developed here," he said.

Whether development, or law and order, issues of farmers or the youth, or welfare schemes for the poor, the "double engine" government of the BJP has worked for all, Adityanath said, listing out statistics on the accomplishments of his government in the state.

Culminating his electoral campaign for the first phase of polls, he also made a last minute pitch for BJP's Dadri candidate Tejpal Nagar and Noida candidate Pankaj Singh.

"Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (First vote, then meal)," he called on the crowd, appealing to voters across the 58 assembly constituencies going to poll on Thursday to elect the BJP.

