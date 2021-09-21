Visual of destruction from cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Incessant rainfall over the past 12 hours and an incident of cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh has caused extensive damage to crops in the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

The state District Disaster Management Authority told ANI that the incident of cloud burst destroyed crops at Chamyar Korud Nihog village in the Sirmaur district.

Also Read | Pune Man Duped of Rs 2 Lakh by Fraudsters on Pretext of Exchanging Indian Currency for UAE Dirhams.

Similar incidents of cloudbursts were reported from Burua village in Kullu district.

Water inundated many houses in the area and destroyed the crops of barley and apple in the Himalayan region.

Also Read | Mahant Narendra Giri Death: Uttar Pradesh Govt Will Have To Answer for the Death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad's President, Says Sanjay Raut.

Surender Thakur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Manali said: "Luckily, no loss of life was reported from the region but several roads and standing crops were damaged in the area.

The Met department has predicted an increase in rainfall activity in the state and Himachal Pradesh is among the several states that have been put on alert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)