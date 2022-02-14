New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) India on Monday reported 34,113 fresh coronavirus infections that took its tally to 4,26,65,534, while active cases dropped below 5 lakh after around 37 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,16,77,641. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 172.95 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

