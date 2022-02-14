Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, paid homage to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the deadly Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"14th Feb, 2019! My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. I also salute the family members of these martyrs," Kher tweeted.

He also added "Never forget never forgive" hashtag to the tweet.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus on February 14 three years ago in Pulwama. (ANI)

