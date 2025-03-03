New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India and Nepal on Monday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

The signing ceremony took place here in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Nepal's Water Supply Minister Minister Pradeep Yadav.

Also Read | CAG Report on Health Referred to PAC; 'Expose of Widespread Corruption', Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

According to an official statement, the agreement will foster collaboration in several key areas, including waste management, water resource management and capacity building.

Under the MoU, both nations will engage in capacity-building programs, offering training for Nepali personnel in water resource management and related fields.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 2: Daniel Craig, Tiger Shroff, Chris Woakes and Edappadi K. Palaniswami - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 2.

A key focus will also be on technology and knowledge transfer, with both countries sharing expertise and best practices in the WASH sector, the statement said.

Another aspect of the MoU is the focus on joint efforts in groundwater management.

The two countries will work together to monitor, assess and manage groundwater resources, including initiatives for quality improvement, artificial recharge and rainwater harvesting, the statement said.

During the ceremony, Patil said that this MoU demonstrated the shared commitment between India and Nepal towards public health, sustainability and regional cooperation.

Yadav commended India's success in implementing large-scale clean drinking water and sanitation initiatives.

He said Nepal looks forward to learn from India's experience in these sectors and added that Nepali officials will visit key sites in India to gain insights and best practices.

Yadav also suggested that regular meetings between officials from both countries would ensure steady progress and the continuous exchange of knowledge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)