Famous People Born on March 2: March 2 is the birthday of several notable figures across various fields. In Hollywood, Daniel Craig, known for portraying James Bond, and Bryce Dallas Howard, an acclaimed actress and director, were born on this day. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also shares this birthday. In politics, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was born on March 2. The day also marks the birthdays of Indian actress Vidya Malvade and singer Latha Rajinikanth. Sports personalities include cricketers Andrew Strauss, Chris Woakes, and Rahul Tripathi, as well as Belgian footballer Toby Alderweireld. Additionally, legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi was born on this day.

Famous March 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Daniel Craig Tiger Shroff Bryce Dallas Howard Edappadi K. Palaniswami Latha Rajinikanth Ravi Krishna Vidya Malvade Andrew Strauss Chris Woakes Rahul Tripathi Toby Alderweireld Jon Bon Jovi

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).