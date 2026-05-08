India News | INDIA Bloc Cracks: DMK Seeks Divorce from Congress in Lok Sabha Seating

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): In a move that signals a formal collapse of one of the INDIA bloc's most stable pillars, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday officially requested a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha, moving away from its long-time ally, the Indian National Congress.

The request, submitted by DMK parliamentary leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to Speaker Om Birla, cites "changed political circumstances" following the explosive fallout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

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The decades-old alliance between the DMK and Congress, which has stood largely firm since 2004, disintegrated over the last 48 hours. The primary catalyst was the Congress party's decision to extend support to actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter, Kanimozhi cited "changed political circumstances," and argued that it is no longer appropriate for DMK MPs to be seated alongside Congress representatives.

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Despite contesting the state elections as part of the DMK-led coalition, Congress shifted its allegiance to TVK after Vijay emerged as a potential kingmaker. With the DMK (22 MPs) being the fourth-largest constituent of the opposition, their move to sit apart is a massive optics blow to the national INDIA bloc.

"I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House," she wrote.

The DMK MP formally urged the Speaker's office to relocate the DMK Parliamentary Party to a separate area.

"I therefore request your good office to kindly make the necessary arrangements for the Hon'ble Members of the DMK Parliamentary Party to be allotted separate seating, enabling them to effectively discharge their responsibilities in the August House," Kanimozhi stated.

The move highlights the deep rift between the two former allies in the wake of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election results, which saw the DMK-led alliance lose its majority and TVK emerge as the single largest party with 108 seats. This widening rift could also impact the INDIA bloc, which consists of several opposition parties.

Earlier, the DMK Legislature Party on Thursday passed a resolution during its meeting, which condemned the Congress's decision and pulled no punches, characterising it as a "sudden political shift" and a "betrayal."

DMK leaders pointed out that Congress secured one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 Assembly constituencies (in the previous term/arrangement) due to the DMK's "patience and magnanimity."

Meanwhile, the stalemate in Tamil Nadu continues as smaller parties are deliberating on extending support to the TVK to cross the 118-majority mark.

After Congress decided to support TVK with its five seats, other DMK alliance partners are also looking to follow the same path to have their say in the governance.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) both are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. VCK is also set to hold a meeting to decide on the support TVK.

Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 119, just one short of the majority.

BJP will also hold a consultative meeting regarding the recently concluded elections, which will be held under the leadership of Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran at Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP state headquarters.

The series of meetings comes amid intense political deliberations following the hung verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, while Congress won five, taking the tally of the newly brewing alliance to 112. The TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)