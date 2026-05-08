Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: ICMR Says No Immediate Threat to India After 2 Indians Infected

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The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has moved to reassure the public following reports of a hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship involving Indian nationals. Health officials confirmed on Friday that while the virus is dangerous to those infected, it poses no immediate threat of a wider outbreak in India due to its limited ability to spread between humans.

The alert was triggered after two Indian passengers aboard the Dutch-flagged vessel MV Hondius were identified as part of a cluster of infections. The ship, which is currently carrying over 140 passengers and crew, is travelling towards the Canary Islands. Spanish authorities are reportedly preparing specialised evacuation procedures for those on board. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Aboard MV Hondius Hit by Deadly Virus.

ICMR Hantavirus Risk Assessment for India

Dr Naveen Kumar, Director of the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), stated that the cases appear to be isolated. He emphasised that unlike the coronavirus, hantavirus does not easily transmit from person to person. Most documented cases involve the inhalation of virus particles from the waste of infected rodents in confined spaces.

The ICMR has confirmed that India possesses the necessary diagnostic infrastructure to manage any suspected cases. Through the NIV and a network of 165 Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, the country is equipped to conduct rapid testing. Surveillance remains active for passengers returning from affected regions.

WHO Hantavirus Update on Cruise Ship Outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also assessed the public health risk as low. During a briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier noted that while the virus carries a high mortality rate for the individual, the risk to the general population remains minimal. At least three deaths have been reported on the vessel so far.

The WHO confirmed the presence of hantavirus on 2 May, nearly a fortnight after the first fatality occurred on board. Global health authorities are now engaged in an extensive contact-tracing operation to locate passengers who disembarked the MV Hondius before the infection was officially identified.

Hantavirus Symptoms and Transmission Methods

Medical experts explain that hantavirus is typically contracted in poorly ventilated areas such as ships, warehouses, or barns. Symptoms usually manifest between one and five weeks after exposure. Initial signs often resemble influenza or dengue, including fever, severe body aches, fatigue, and nausea. Hantavirus Case Confirmed in Israel Amid MV Hondius Cruise Ship Outbreak, Patient Linked to Eastern Europe Travel.

In its advanced stages, the infection can lead to serious respiratory distress and kidney complications. While person-to-person transmission is considered extremely rare, health officials in the UK, South Africa, and the Netherlands are continuing to monitor individuals who may have come into contact with the infected cluster.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).