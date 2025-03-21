New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India is very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution, and it will be achieved within six months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"We are very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution. We have had six experiments, I am hopeful within six-months we will have an indigenous anti-drone solution, a symbol of Make in India," he said, replying during a debate.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 20th Roza of Ramzan on March 21 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The Minister said drones are also being used to track poppy cultivation. "We used drones, satellites and modern technology to destroy opium cultivation," he said.

Shah said in the last five years, 23,000 kg of synthetic drugs worth more than Rs 14,000 crore has been destroyed and disposed of.

Also Read | Migrant Deaths Reach Record High in 2024, IOM Says.

"Drugs are sent from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, they ask why drugs are being captured in Gujarat ... it should be caught in other states as well. We have pledged that no drugs will be allowed to enter or exit India," he said.

He also said money earned from drug trade is used for terror incidents, and no one would be spared.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)