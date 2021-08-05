New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India is in talks with various nations for a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certifications, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said there is no plan currently to introduce vaccine passports.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Releases Rs 685.80 Crore Grant to 4 States For Urban Local Bodies.

He said normal international travel remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no multilateral protocol on travel currently for those vaccinated against COVID-19, Muraleedharan said.

Also Read | WBJEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released, Candidates Can Download Answer Key on Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in.

"Most countries require a negative COVID-19 report, along with compliance with country-specific Covid protocols," he said.

"Since some countries have specified their position in regard to vaccines that would exempt travellers from quarantine, India is engaging various nations for the mutual recognition of vaccination certifications," the minister added.

He said though there have been multilateral discussions, including under the aegis of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), on COVID-19 vaccination certificates, no arrangements have been concluded to date.

"India has been part of the ongoing discussions," Muraleedharan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)