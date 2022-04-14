New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) India and Indonesia on Thursday emphasised the need for greater bilateral maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and agreed to improve connectivity between Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh province.

The two sides held extensive discussions on boosting bilateral cooperation at the seventh round of India-Indonesia foreign office consultations in Jakarta.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides exchanged views on recent regional and global developments, and cooperation within the G20, ASEAN framework, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a 10-nation grouping comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

"The two delegations emphasised the need for greater maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and their continued commitment to strengthen India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

"They reviewed their overall bilateral relationship, covering political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, trade and economic matters, and consular issues," it said.

The MEA said the talks were held in a "friendly and cordial" atmosphere.

"The two sides agreed to improve connectivity between Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Aceh province, as well as to enhance people to people exchange, and cultural cooperation," it said.

The Indonesian province of Aceh is located at the tip of Sumatra, with Banda Aceh being its capital and largest city.

The meeting was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA, and Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General for the Asia Pacific and Africa division at Indonesia's Foreign Ministry.

