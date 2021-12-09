New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): India reported 9,419 new COVID-19 cases and 159 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

According to the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 94,742.

"Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.27 per cent; lowest since March 2020," said the ministry.

As many as 4,74,111 people has succumbed to the infection so far.

With 8,251 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of the country has gone upto 3,40,97,388. The recovery rate is currently at 98.36 per cent, which is highest since March 2020.

"Daily positivity rate (0.73 per cent) is less than two per cent for last 66 days. Weekly positivity rate (0.74 per cent) is less than one per cent for last 25 days," MoHFW informed.

Meanwhile, 65,19,50,127 samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far which include 12,89,983 samples tested on Wednesday.

Over 130.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

