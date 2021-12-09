Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is likely to launch its Galaxy S22 Series in February next year. Ahead of its launch, Samsung is reportedly offering the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ phones at a discount price. As per a report from 91Mobiles, the company is providing an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ models. It is important to note that this cashback offer is valid only for offline stores. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Likely To Debut on February 8, 2022: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 68,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. With the cashback offer, customers can purchase the device at Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S21+ costs Rs 76,999 and Rs 80,999 for 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models, respectively. By applying the cashback offer, buyers can get it at Rs 71,999 and Rs 75,999, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display and comes powered by Exynos 2100 SoC. It runs on the Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 operating system and sports a 12MP triple rear camera setup. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. On the other side, the Galaxy S21+ gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display, a 12MP triple rear camera system, a 120Hz refresh rate and more.

