New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,40,470, including 2,43,953 active cases and 99,46,867 recoveries.

In the country, 214 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,649.

With 19,557 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India clocked the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed here on Monday. A total of 99,46,867 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

Delhi reported 384 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's Health Department on Monday.

A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The overall cases in the national capital reached 6,27,256 including 4,689 active infections, 6,11,970 recoveries. The death toll climbed mounted to 10,597. The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 2,765 new cases, 10,362 discharged cases, and 29 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state is at 19,47,011. Total recoveries are 18,47,361 while the active cases are 48,801. The death toll in Maharashtra is at 49,695.

Karnataka reported 600 new COVID19 cases, 1283 discharges, and 3 deaths today.Total cases in the state are 9,22,538. Total discharged cases are 9,00,202. The Death toll is 12,110. The active cases are 10,207.

West Bengal reported 597 new cases, 1,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases are 5,55,572, total recoveries 5,36,084, the active cases are 9,671, while the death toll is 9,817.

Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus here is now at 3,160.

Manipur reported 51 new COVID19 cases, 47 recoveries and 3 death today, says State Health Department. Total cases so far are 28,332. Total recoveries are 26,862. The active cases are 1,109, while total Deaths are 361. The recovery rate is 94.81 per cent.

Jharkhand reported 160 new COVID19 cases and 232 recoveries and one death today. The total number of cases now stands at 1,15,689 including 1,13,125 recoveries, 1036 deaths, and 1528 active cases, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

