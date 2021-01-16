Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16, (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine administration at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow on Saturday.

"102 health workers would receive the vaccine at the hospital today... The second dose is required after 28 days, and the vaccine will require 12-15 days to stimulate its effect. Even after getting the vaccine, wearing mask and social distancing are necessary," said Adityanath.

"This day is full of new excitement and exaltation for our citizens... We heard a very important address given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire world was battling this pandemic, and in India, this vaccination drive is being seen as the final fight against this virus," Adityanath said on the rollout of the vaccine.

"India is the only country in the world, where two vaccines are launched in one go. Both the vaccines are quite cheap and good. With this, we will make sure that we achieve PM Modi's dream of 'Make in India'," said CM on the launch of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and congratulated Indian scientists and PM Modi for achieving this feat.

He warned about the "some selfish elements" who are spreading rumours against the two vaccines and appealed to the media to play a special role in these special times.

"Health workers will be given the vaccine in the first phase. After that, Corona warriors including Police officials will get the dose, and in the third and final phase, people with chronic diseases and above the age of 50 will get the vaccine," said CM.

"We will strive forward under PM Modi's leadership, and everyone will have to adhere to the guidelines set by the Government," he concluded.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a dedicated 24x7 call centre--1075 has been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 vaccine rollout and Co-WIN Software.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against COVID-19 have been allotted to all States/UTs in the proportion of HealthCare workers database, the ministry stated. (ANI)

