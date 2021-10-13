New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): India reported 15,823 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 226 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Out of 15,823 new cases and 226 deaths reported in India, Kerala reported 7,823 cases and 106 deaths on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Nanny Sedates Minor Boy, Flees With Cash and Gold Ornaments; Case Registered.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

According to the ministry, India's active load stands at 2,07,653, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days). The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases. Currently, it is at 0.61 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Also Read | BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Ticket at biharboardonline.com.

The total recoveries in the country mounted to 3,33,42,901 with 22,844 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.06 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 110 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.19 per cent, which has also remained below 3 per cent for the last 44 days.

In the last 24 hours, 13,25,399 samples were tested to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus. So far, 58,63,63,442 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, cumulative coverage exceeded 96.43 crores. A total of 50,63,845 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours with which the cumulative vaccination coverage reached 96,43,79,212, as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The ministry informed that more than 97.79 crore (97,79,37,495) vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories (UTs) so far by the Centre, free of cost and through direct state procurement category. More than 8.43 crore (8,43,76,070) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

"The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," said the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)