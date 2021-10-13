Patna, October 13: The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit card for the Class 10th Board Exams 2022. Students who successfully completed the Dummy Registration for BSEB Matric can download the Dummy admit card 2022 online from the official BSEB website. They can head to biharboardonline.com to check and dowbload the hall ticket online. Here's the direct Link to download BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2022.

The dummy admit card by the Bihar Board will give a chance to students to rectify the entries, like correcting the spelling mistakes in names or parents' names, category, gender, subjects, date of birth, photograph, or signature.

Bihar 10th dummy admit card 2022: How to download

Candidates have to visit biharboardonline.com to download the Bihar 10th dummy admit card 2022.

to download the Bihar 10th dummy admit card 2022. Click on the dummy admit card link and enter the details asked

Submit the details including student name, father’s name, and date of birth and then click on view

Check the entries that you have made. Students can report errors to school heads following the instructions given by the Board.

According to an official notification, the Bihar Intermediate (Class 12th) examination Admit Card can be downloaded from October 12, 2021. If you find any error on your admit card, you can apply for correction up to October 25, 2021.

