Bengaluru, October 13: The Bengaluru police have booked a woman on the charge of theft following a complaint by an entrepreneur. The accused, identified as Subhdha Raikar, aged around 40 and from Mysuru, was working as nanny to take care of the entrepreneur's four-year-old son. According to the complaint, Raikar allegedly sedated the boy when the entrepreneur and his wife were away and fled with cash and gold ornaments. Tamil Nadu: Techies Return Gold Jewellery Found on Road to Owner Through Police, Earn Praise.

In his complaint, the entrepreneur, who lives in Richmond Town, said he came to know about Raikar through social media. "My wife spoke to her over phone and enquired about her antecedents. Raikar claimed her husband had deserted her and she was in need of some urgent work. We thought she fit our requirements," he told Times of India. Raikar had produced an Aadhaar card for identification and eventually joined as nanny in July. Bengaluru Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Stabs Son to Death After Heated Argument Over Business-Related Issues.

On the night of October 8, the entrepreneur and his wife returned to their house around 9:30 pm and found their son half asleep. They soon realised something was off as Raikar wasn't there. "Immediately, we took our son to a private hospital where doctors found that he had been sedated with a fever syrup. While the normal dose is 5ml for children, Raikar had given 15ml to my son," he said.

The couple also found that the nanny had gone with cash worth Rs 3,000, a 10 gram chain, a ring of two grams and a bracelet of five grams. Subsequently, the entrepreneur lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police booked Raikar under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

