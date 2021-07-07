New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) India and Singapore shared good governance practices during a pandemic, and capacity-building and training of leaders and public officers among others at a bilateral meeting, the Personnel Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting held on Tuesday evening through virtual mode was led by Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) from the Indian side and Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Division (PSD), Singapore, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides shared experiences on good governance practices in a pandemic, transforming leaderships and ethics, capacity-building and training of leaders and public officers, citizen-centric governance and identified citizen-centric service delivery and e-governance as potential areas for future collaboration, the statement said.

The meeting was held under the aegis of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Public Service Division (PSD), and the Prime Minister's Office, Singapore on June 1, 2018 on the subject of "Personnel Management and Public Administration".

Since the scope of cooperation laid down under the MoU is immensely relevant to the processes of development in both the countries, both sides decided to share the best practices on current technology tools and processes of governance, capacity-building, service delivery etc. so that both the nations could benefit through cross learning, it added.

