New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): At a time when Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is still ongoing, India is looking to fast-track the project for acquiring 87 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones to further enhance its surveillance capabilities both over sea and land borders.

Defence sources told ANI that the project under the Make in India initiative for Indian manufacturers aims to boost the capabilities of the armed forces to keep an eye on enemy activities in areas of Indian interest, from the Pakistan border to the China border, and along the maritime zone.

A tri-service proposal of around Rs 20,000 crore, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the lead, is expected to be discussed by the defence ministry at a high-level meeting soon, the sources said.

The drones would be required to have more than 60 per cent indigenous content, and various major defence players are expected to be part of it, the sources added.

The likely contenders for the programme would include Adani Defence, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Raphe mPhibr, Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The drones would be required to be capable of flying for over 30 hours at a stretch at an altitude of over 35,000 feet.

This would be the first time that indigenous firms would lead the supply of MALE-class drones, as major drone orders have previously gone to Israeli firms.

The number of drones required by the forces has been determined by a scientific study conducted by the Integrated Defence Staff, based on the number and size of critical areas to be covered by the forces, the sources said.

The Indian forces would also be getting 32 High Altitude Long Endurance class MQ-9B Predators from the US under a foreign military sales deal.

The programme would also provide a major opportunity for the Indian industry to develop a drone production ecosystem.

The sources said the aim of the project is also to help indigenous firms learn how to build and develop high-end, sophisticated systems. (ANI)

