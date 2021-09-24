New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden, BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, highlighted the importance of the meeting and said that it will be in favour of India's interests.

Chauthaiwale said that both the leaders will send a strong message to the world that both the countries will remain strong and strategic partners and are in sync on several global issues.

Also Read | Maharashtra Schools to Reopen From October 4 For Classes 5 to 12, Says Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"Tomorrow will be an eventful day for the Prime Minister and the US President. Both of them will send an unambiguous message to the world that India and the US not only remain strong strategic partners but they are in sync with several global issues," said Chauthaiwale.

Chauthaiwale also lauded the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and CEOs of several companies.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Mysuru Woman, Cheats Her Of Rs 35 Lakh; Arrested.

"After this meeting, many of them have shown interest in the Indian market and the economy of the country," he said while addressing a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday during his three-day visit to the United States.

PM Modi will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said a departure statement. Later, Prime Minister Modi will also attend Quad Leaders' Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)