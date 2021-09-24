Bengaluru, September 24: A 32-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and cheated her of Rs 35 Lakh in karnataka's Mysuru district. The woman is a resident of Karnataka’s Mysuru district. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Azwan. He was arrested in connection on Thursday from Bengaluru's Choodasandra, near Parappana Agrahara. Azwan is a native of Mangaluru. Karnataka Shocker: Women Beaten, Stripped and Sexually Abused by Four Men, Accused Held in Yadgir After Video Goes Viral Video.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the 21-year-old woman met Azwan at a mobile store in Mysuru two years ago. The accused introduced himself as Sharath. They reportedly came into a relationship. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 35 Lakh from the woman to start a business.

As per the media report, Trusting Azwan, the woman borrowed money from family and friends and mortgaged her family’s jewellery to give Rs 35 lakh to the accused so that he could start cafes in Mysuru and Hunsur. On Tuesday, she went to Mangaluru to meet Azwan at his house in Mudipu, off Konaje, in the city and demanded her money back. She was allegedly assaulted by one of the members of the family of the accused. Karnataka Shocker: Man Slits Throat of His Ex Co-Worker for Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Woman Dies.

When she was spotted crying at a bus stop, one of the passersby informed the police on their emergency response system. The police took the girl to the Konaje police station and offered her food. The cops then asked for the reason why she was crying. She was also in contact with her advocate. The woman lodged a complaint in Mangaluru against the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was arrested and taken to Mangaluru. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

