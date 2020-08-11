New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Stressing that India invites and encourages investment, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asserted that the government wants to allow the free flow of goods from other countries but it has to be "reciprocal".

"We invite and encourage investment. We want to allow the free flow of goods but it has to be reciprocal. It cannot be one-sided and that is the effort that the government of India is doing, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at India Virtual Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Supply Chain Expo 2020 on Monday.

Highlighted that there are countries that do not allow Indian steel to enter their markets, he questioned that "What right do they have to insist that India should be an open import market for any and everything that they want to import into India?"

He added that Indian products deserve "fair access in their countries" before they can expect complete unlimited access in the Indian market. (ANI)

