New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A team of 11 women officers from three defence forces has set out on a sailing expedition around the world. This journey aims to demonstrate the capabilities of Indian women in sailing.

The team is composed of six Indian Army officers, one Indian Navy officer, and four Indian Air Force officers, all united by a common dream: to circumnavigate the world while sailing in the treacherous Southern Ocean.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The team for the Tri-Services All Women Blue Water Sailing Expedition commenced their training at the Army Adventure Nodal Centre for Blue water sailing under OIC Expedition Lt Col R Venu and Chief Instr Lt Col MK Singh/ Lt Col Surender Singh, who are both very experienced offshore sailors.

The Tri-Services Team comprises the following team members from the Indian Army: Lt Col Anuja, Maj Karamjeet, Maj Tanya, Capt Omita, Capt Dauli, Capt Prajakta, Indian Navy: Lt Cdr Priyanka, and Indian Air Force: Sqn Ldr Vibha, Sqn Ldr Shradhha, Sqn Ldr Aruvi, Sqn Ldr Vaishali.

Also Read | JP Morgan Predicts US Recession by Year End Amid Tariffs Announced by Donald Trump; Jefferies Sees Limited Impact on Indian Exports.

The journey to prepare for this extraordinary expedition was nothing short of herculean, especially given that most of the officers had little to no background in sailing. Their training at AANC(BWS) under the College of Military Engineering commenced from scratch, encompassing both theoretical and practical aspects of sailing. They also built the physical strength and stamina necessary for the grueling demands of the sea. They were trained in the typical training style of the Indian Army: "The more you sweat, the less you bleed."

The selection process for this elite team spanned over a year, with rigorous criteria that tested physical fitness and endurance, team and leadership qualities, psychological resilience, sea-worthiness, academic knowledge, and boat-handling capabilities. From 41 enthusiastic volunteers, only 12 women officers emerged victorious, ready to take on the world's oceans.

The training regimen was exhaustive and thorough. The officers were exposed to various classes of boats, including the Wagtail Class (Class ,,D" Yacht), Seabird Class (Class ,,C" Yacht), and a 27-footer yacht (Class ,,B" Yacht) named Manyu VIR. They mastered essential sailing skills such as navigation, meteorology, seamanship, emergency response, repair and maintenance. Additionally, they honed their team-working abilities, learning the art of delegation of duties on board and the crucial tasks of provisioning and rationing for long expeditions.

Planning a sailing expedition is no small feat. The officers were trained in key parameters such as route planning, weather forecasting, equipment maintenance, stocking and safety protocols. They also learned about international maritime laws (COLREGS) and related procedures, ensuring they were prepared for the bureaucratic challenges of a global journey.

The crew embarked on several training expeditions, gradually increasing in complexity and distance. They started with short day trips, progressing to day and night expeditions covering significant distances. Their training routes included voyages from Mumbai to Karanja, Murud, Goa, Kochi, Porbandar, Lakshadweep and back. Each expedition presented its own set of challenges, from unpredictable weather conditions to mechanical issues and the physical toll of continuous sailing.

Now, the team is set to undertake their training on a new yacht, the IASV (Indian Army Sailing Vessel) TRIVENI. This phase is a prelude to their ultimate aim: to set a world record as the first Tri-Services team to circumnavigate the world. The IASV TRIVENI will serve as both their training ground and their vessel for the historic journey, embodying the resilience, skill, and determination of these remarkable women.

The message from the crew to all viewers is clear and inspiring: Women can achieve anything they set their minds to, regardless of the obstacles they face. This expedition is a testament to the power of perseverance, teamwork, and belief in oneself. It exemplifies that with hard work, dedication, and the right support, barriers can be broken, and new horizons can be reached. Looking ahead, the crew hopes to inspire more women to pursue their dreams, embrace challenges, and contribute to society in meaningful ways. Their future plans include continuing their advocacy for women's empowerment, sharing their experiences to motivate others, and undertaking new challenges that push the boundaries of what women can achieve in the Armed Forces and beyond.

The Tri-Services All Women Around the World Sailing Expedition is more than just a journey around the globe. It is a powerful statement of empowerment and equality, showcasing the capabilities and courage of women in the Armed Forces. As they prepare to navigate the world's oceans, these twelve officers are not only making history but also inspiring a generation with their unwavering spirit and dedication to excellence.

In the true essence of Nari Shakti, this expedition stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration. It reflects the strength, resilience, and determination of women who dare to dream and conquer. As these officers sail into uncharted waters, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of a nation, proving that with determination and hard work, no horizon is too distant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)