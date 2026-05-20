‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya’s Popular Show Online

HBO’s critically acclaimed teen-turned-adult drama Euphoria is approaching the climax of its highly anticipated third season. Following an intense sixth episode that left viewers questioning the fates of several main characters, attention has turned to the upcoming penultimate episode. Starring Emmy-winner Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, the series has shifted its focus this season to life five years after high school, bringing darker stakes and complex legal and financial realities to the core ensemble. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya’s Hit Teen Drama Online.

Where to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 7

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The episode will premiere at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on HBO's linear cable channel. For viewers looking to watch online, the episode will stream simultaneously on Max (formerly HBO Max) in the United States. International broadcast schedules vary slightly; for instance, audiences in India can access the episode via JioHotstar on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, following the platform's standard localised rollout delay.

Plot Expectations and Tragic Turns

The upcoming instalment follows a series of high-stakes cliffhangers. Trailer previews indicate that Episode 7 will heavily feature the return of Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed, Rue’s long-term Narcotics Anonymous mentor. Ali’s return marks a crucial narrative pivot for Rue (Zendaya) as she continues to face severe survival and sobriety crises tied to ongoing drug debts. Concurrently, the episode will address the immediate fallout of Cassie Howard’s (Sydney Sweeney) sudden career pivot.

After deleting her lucrative OnlyFans account to secure a mainstream acting role on the fictional soap opera LA Nights, Cassie faces intense legal and personal retaliation from Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), who held a strict contractual agreement over the account's management. Adding to the tension, previews reveal that Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) remains entangled in severe financial danger.

The plot took a graphic turn in recent episodes, signalling that the repercussions of his mounting debts will directly impact his turbulent marriage to Cassie.

Season 3 consists of eight episodes in total, with the grand finale locked for May 31, 2026. This broadcast schedule concludes a prolonged four-year production hiatus for the series, which was heavily delayed due to industry-wide Hollywood strikes, dense cast scheduling conflicts, and script adjustments. Series creator Sam Levinson and lead actress Zendaya have previously indicated that this season will serve as the final chapter for the Emmy-winning drama, bringing a definitive end to the stories of the East Highland crew. ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Drops Loved-Up Moments With Boyfriend Scooter Braun From Australia Getaway.

For a closer look at the impending conflicts between Cassie, Maddy, and Rue, viewers can analyse the footage directly via the Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Preview, which highlights the emotional confrontations and character returns expected in the penultimate hour.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).