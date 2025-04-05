Mumbai, April 05: The Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games will be declared shortly. Participants taking part in the Shillong Teer games on April 05 can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers on online portals meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. The winning numbers of Teer games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, can also be found in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 05 below.

Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, the Shillong Teer games happen twice a day from Monday to Saturday in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The speculative lottery game observes a holiday on Sunday. A total of eight games are played in Shillong Teer, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 05, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A traditional archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result is announced after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. Shillong Teer players can check the Shillong Teer Result of April 05 and the winning numbers on the websites mentioned above. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers here at LatestLY, as the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be updated after every Teer game result is out. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games attract people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas and other Northeast states. An archery-type competition, the Shillong Teer games require players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99.

Post this, the Shillong Teer lottery game involves local archers who have to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Of all the arrows that hit the target, only the last two digits are picked as winning numbers. Did you know Shillong Teer games are legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act? Teer games are also regulated by the Nagaland government.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, LatestLY neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).