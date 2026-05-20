Janhvi Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Calls Her ‘Lady Don in Reel Life and Real Life’ (See Post)

Mumbai, May 19: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be all overwhelmed by the love showered by boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, after the release of her upcoming movie, Peddi’s trailer. The trailer that was released on Monday, was shared by Shikhar Pahariya on his social media account, calling his lady love Janhvi Kapoor as a ‘real life and reel life don.’

Taking to his social media account, Shikhar reposted the trailer and wrote, “@janhvikapoor Lady Don in reel life and real life,” further adding many red hearts and eyes lovestruck emoticons. He further tagged Ram Charan and added, “@alwaysramcharan too good brother mass can’t wait!” ‘Peddi’ Postponed: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Film to Now Hit Theatres on THIS Date (View Post).

Janhvi Kapoor Receives Sweet Shoutout From Her Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi later reshared the story on her social media accounts and reacted with emotional and heart emoticons. For the uninitiated, Janhvi and Shikhar have often made headlines for their relationship. Though the two have never officially confirmed dating each other, they are often spotted together during vacations, temple visits, family gatherings etc.

Shikhar has also been seen accompanying Janhvi during several important occasions and celebrations with her family. Reports suggest that the duo initially began dating several years ago but had parted ways before rekindling their relationship more recently. Janhvi Kapoor’s Healthcare Initiative Slams ‘Misleading’ Narrative Surrounding Actress’ Alcohol Remark After Viral Podcast (View Post).

During Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor's Gor Dhana ceremony held in October, the two were seen cutely posing with one another. In a picture shared by Anshula on her social media account, Shikhar was seen standing behind Janhvi with his hand resting on her shoulder, while Janhvi held on to his little finger.

Earlier this year, at the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's Oscar-nominated film Homebound, Shikhar Paharia's entire family, including his mother and grandparents, marked their presence. Janhvi was also seen touching the feet of Shikhar's grandparents, including former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).