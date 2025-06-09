By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): At a time when Indian air defence systems successfully thwarted the Pakistani aircraft, missile and drones attacks under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to get Rs 30,000 crore boost with a new surface-to-air missile system expected to be cleared for acquisition by the Defence Ministry soon.

The Defence Ministry is scheduled to take up the proposal for buying three regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system (WRSAM) for the Army Air Defence for deployment along both western and northern borders, defence officials told ANI here

The missile systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, are highly mobile as they have the capability to search and track targets on the move and fire at short halts, they said.

With a range of around 30 km, the system would be complementing the existing systems in the forces like the MRSAM and Akash in short to medium ranges.

The missile system performance has been extensively evaluated under both day and night operational scenarios during the trials.

The meeting of Defence Acquisition Council is planned to be held around the fourth week of June.

During the four-day conflict with Pakistan, which used Chinese weaponry, the Indian Army's Air Defence units destroyed majority of the drones using L-70 and Zu-23 air defence guns while the Akash and MRSAM played a crucial role along with the Indian Air Force's Spydwr and Sudarshan S-400 air defence systems.

The Army Air Defence is also getting a number of new radars, very short range air defence systems along with jammers and laser-based systems to deal with drones of Turkish and Chinese origin. (ANI)

