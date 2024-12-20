Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani during a visit to Vietnam (Photo/Indian Navy)

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 20 (ANI): Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, took part in the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam People's Army in Hanoi, a release said.

Lt Gen Subramani is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam from December 19- 21

This visit is aimed at further strengthening the defence ties and fostering bilateral cooperation between India and Vietnam.

On the second day of the visit, the VCOAS on Friday participated in the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam People's Army at the National Convention Centre.

On the final day of the visit, Lieutenant General Subramani will pay tribute by laying a wreath at the Mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's first President from 1945-1969, the release said.

Earlier on the first day of his visit, the VCOAS on Thursday visited the India Pavilion and various stalls at the ongoing Vietnam International Defence Expo (VIDE), showcasing India's contributions to defence technology and innovation.

He also visited the Military History Museum and the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and witnessed Vietnam's rich cultural and historical heritage. During this time, he also met with Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, to discuss matters of mutual interest and collaboration.

This visit underscores the strong and enduring defence relationship between India and Vietnam and highlights the shared commitment to regional peace and security. (ANI)

