New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Indian Army's elite Spear Corps is in the final phase of a high-altitude mountaineering expedition to Mount Gorichen, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh. Standing at 6,488 metres, the peak is located in the Tawang sector of the Eastern Himalayas and is renowned for its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather.

The expedition was formally flagged off on August 20, 2025, with the aim of promoting adventure, resilience, and team spirit, while highlighting the Indian soldier's unwavering determination in extreme conditions, a release said.

Over the past weeks, the team has made steady progress through rigorous acclimatisation and technical climbs, demonstrating exceptional mountaineering skills and endurance. The final summit push is expected to begin shortly, with each phase of the mission meticulously planned to test physical and mental resilience, as well as the seamless coordination required in high-altitude operations.

Mount Gorichen holds spiritual significance for the local Monpa community, who revere it as a sacred peak. The Army's expedition pays homage not only to the physical challenge of the climb but also to the cultural and natural heritage of the region.

This mission by Spear Corps also seeks to strengthen civil-military relations and raise awareness about adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. By showcasing the spirit of mountaineering, the Army aims to inspire young people with the values of discipline, courage, and perseverance.

Officials described the operation as a reflection of the Indian Army's ethos -- professionalism, preparedness, and determination to operate in some of the most hostile environments. As the soldiers prepare for the final leg of the ascent, the mission is poised to mark yet another proud milestone in the Army's enduring journey of service and nation-building.

The expedition stands as a testament to the indomitable character of the Indian soldier and reinforces the Army's commitment to adventure, resilience, and national pride. (ANI)

