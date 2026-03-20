New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Chairman of STIC Travel Group and Aviation expert Subhash Goyal on Friday noted that Indian airlines are flying over Oman and Western Saudi Arabia, taking a detour amid hampered airspace in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal appreciated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for advising airlines to ensure contingency plans as part of safety risk assessments.

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He said, "Airline operations are already affected, with carriers avoiding conflict zones and following detours. Rising costs have led both domestic and international airlines to add fuel surcharges. Indian carriers cannot fly over Pakistan, unlike westbound airlines, and many flights have been cancelled. Most now route via Oman and western Saudi Arabia."

"Passengers to the US are flying across the Pacific, while Ethiopian Airlines continues uninterrupted services to Europe. Routes via Sri Lanka and Oman remain open. The DGCA's advisory ensures safer altitudes and reduces the risk of commercial aircraft being caught in regional crossfire," the STIC Group chairman added.

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Earlier today, DGCA advised all Indian operators to conduct a comprehensive Safety Risk Assessment prior to continuing operations to or through the Middle East. This measure ensures that carriers remain proactive in identifying and mitigating potential threats to aircraft and passenger safety.

In a press note, the DGCA said that its previous advisories were formulated based on periodic safety assessments and advisories issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

"These operational recommendations are advisory in nature and do not constitute a formal restriction or prohibition on airlines operating within the specified zones," the aviation authority said.

The conflict in West Asia began on February 28 with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. In response, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the air and water routes and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)