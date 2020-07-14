New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Jawed Ashraf, India's envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Monaco.

Ashraf was appointed India's Ambassador to France in February this year.

Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Principality of Monaco, with residence in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

