India News | Indian Military Likely to Operationalise Joint Ops Control Centre in May

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): As part of the lessons learnt during Operation Sindoor launched against Pakistan-based terrorist in 2025, the defence forces are looking to operationalise the tri-services Joint Operations Control Centre (JOCC) at a location in the Delhi Cantonment area within this month.

The Defence forces also have plans to create a deep underground command and control centre at an alternate location in the near future, they said.

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The JOCC will be manned by the officers and jawans of the three services, which will help the top commanders to get an integrated picture of all services at one location, they said.

The JOCC has been discussed in the different meetings of the Chiefs of Staff Committee held under the leadership of the CDS.

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The CDS has also submitted his recommendations for the creation of Theatre Commands to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is now expected to discuss the proposals in detail with all the stakeholders in the Ministry.

The Defence forces are set to make their presentations on the Theatre Commands to the Defence Minister during the Joint Commanders' Conference in Jaipur on May 7-8. Apart from the top commanders of the three services, Defence Secretary RK Singh, Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat and Secretary Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar are likely to attend. The three Theatre Commands are likely to be set up in Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

The idea is to reform the Command and Control structures of the Indian defence forces and raise new Theatre Commands to look after threats from the Northern theatre, Western theatre, and Maritime theatre.

The Theatres are likely to be headed by four-star rank officers, and the officer looking after the Joint Operations is also proposed to be a four-star rank officer.

Operation Sindoor was a significant cross-border military strikes launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for a brutal attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that resulted in the killing of 26 tourists in the name of religion.(ANI)

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