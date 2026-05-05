Union Cabinet Approves Proposal To Increase Strength of Supreme Court Judges From 33 to 37

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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, May 5, approved a proposal to increase the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court of India from 33 to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The move aims to expand judicial capacity in the country’s top court, which is currently operating with 33 judges alongside the Chief Justice.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a Bill to amend the existing law will be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament. Once passed, the total strength of the Supreme Court will rise to 38, marking another incremental expansion in its sanctioned capacity. Supreme Court Directs States, Union Territories To Implement Minimum ICU Standards in Time-Bound Manner.

What the Proposal Changes

At present, the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. However, the court is currently functioning with 33 judges in addition to the CJI.

The Cabinet’s decision proposes adding four more judges to address workload concerns and improve case disposal efficiency. DA Hike Update: Cabinet Approves 2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Ahead of 8th Pay Commission.

Legislative Framework Behind the Expansion

The strength of the Supreme Court is governed by the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, which has been amended multiple times over the years to adjust judicial capacity.

Key changes over time include:

1986 amendment: Increased strength from 17 to 25 judges

2009 amendment: Increased strength from 25 to 30 judges

2019 amendment: Increased strength from 30 to 33 judges

The latest proposal would take the total sanctioned strength to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice.

Why the Increase Is Being Considered

The expansion is intended to help the Supreme Court manage its rising caseload and reduce pendency of cases. With increasing litigation across constitutional, civil, and criminal matters, judicial capacity has been under strain for several years.

Lawmakers argue that a larger bench strength would improve efficiency and speed up hearings, particularly in complex and time-sensitive cases.

Next Steps in Parliament

The government will introduce a Bill in the upcoming parliamentary session to formalise the Cabinet’s decision. If passed by both Houses, the amendment will become law, allowing the appointment of additional judges to the Supreme Court.

Appointments will continue to be made by the President based on the existing collegium system.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).