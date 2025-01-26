Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): In a historic moment on the 76th Republic Day, the Indian national flag was unfurled for the first time at Tral Chowk in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Indian Army, the flag was raised jointly by an elderly person, a youth, and a child, representing the unity of generations and their shared commitment to the nation. The gesture underscored the strong bond between the people of India, regardless of age, in the collective journey towards a brighter future.

Meanwhile, celebrations continued across the region, with Tricolor lights illuminating key landmarks of the Ganderbal District during the evening of January 26.

The Ganderbal Mini Secretariat and Duderhama Bridge were bathed in the vibrant colours of the national flag, adding to the festive spirit and pride of Republic Day 2025.

Similarly, Lal Chowk's iconic Ghanta Ghar was also illuminated in Tricolor lights on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Bakshi Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving him the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour in Bakshi Stadium on the 76th Republic Day.

"This is a matter of pride for me. Today I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who gave me the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour in this Bakshi Stadium... We have demanded full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir under this Constitution. As far as special status is concerned, this is our demand and will always remain so," the Deputy CM told media persons.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are showing great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in the colours of the flag, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation. (ANI)

