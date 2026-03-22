New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Indian Railways has made a comprehensive upward revision in the rates of Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in place of Kilometrage (ALK) for all running staff across the Indian Railways system, with effect from January 1, 2024, following the increase in Dearness Allowance to 50 per cent.

The enhanced rates will benefit thousands of dedicated Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards, and other running staff who keep the wheels of India's vast rail network turning round the clock, a release said.

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Under the revised structure, Loco Running Staff will receive updated kilometrage allowance per 100 km and ALK per 160 km as follows: Loco Pilot (Mail) Rs 606 and Rs 969; Loco Pilot (Passenger)/Sr. Motorman Rs 600 and Rs 960; Loco Pilot (Goods) Rs 594 and Rs 951; Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. I Rs 461 and Rs 737; Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. II Rs 447 and Rs 715; Sr. FM-1, Sr. Assistant Loco Pilot Rs 447 (Rs 287 for shunting) and Rs 715; FM-1, Assistant Loco Pilot Rs 430 (Rs 277 for shunting) and Rs 688; Sr. Second Fireman Rs 430 (Rs 277 for shunting) and Rs 688; and Second Fireman Rs 362 (Rs 216 for shunting) and Rs 579.

Similarly, Traffic Running Staff will receive revised rates as follows: Mail/Express Guard Rs 549 and Rs 878; Sr. Passenger Guard Rs 543 and Rs 869; Sr. Goods Guard Rs 543 and Rs 869; Goods Guard Rs 537 and Rs 859; Sr. Assistant Guard/Sr. Brakesman Rs 320 and Rs 512; and Assistant Guard/Brakesman Rs 305 and Rs 488. (The post of Guard has been redesignated as Train Manager.)

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The revised rates are applicable under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016, and all other terms and conditions for admissibility of Kilometrage Allowance and ALK remain unchanged.

The revision will benefit running staff across Indian Railways by ensuring better compensation aligned with the current Dearness Allowance levels. It reflects Indian Railways' continued commitment to the welfare and financial betterment of running staff, who form the backbone of its operations. (ANI)

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