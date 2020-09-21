New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): With a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally reached 54,87,581 on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Also Read | Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

The spike of 1,130 deaths has also led the death toll to 87,882 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 2,97,866 active cases and 8,57,933 cured and discharged patients.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T India Launch Date Officially Announced.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the number of total samples tested in the country, up to September 20, is 6,43,92,594 including 7,31,534 samples tested yesterday.

In a development, India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national Recovery Rate of COVID-19 cases -- the highest in the world by registering over 90,000 recoveries for the third successive day, the government said on Monday.

At least 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh (43,96,399), so far which is highest in the world.

According to the Health Ministry, the recovery rate was 27.52 per cent on May 4, while it was 63.02 per cent on July 13, and on September 21 -- the recovery rate has reached 80 per cent.

At least 76 per cent of the new confirmed COVID cases and 86 per cent fatality has been reported from 10 states including union territories in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed today.

A total of 86,961 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 76 per cent of the new confirmed cases (active cases) are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Karnataka reports 7,339 COVID19 cases, 9925 discharges, and 122 in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 5,26,876, including 4,23,377 discharges and 8,145 deaths. Active cases stand at 95,335, the Government of Karnataka informed.

Kerala reports 2,910 new COVID-19 cases today. Active cases are at 39,285 and 98,724 people have recovered so far, according to the state government.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,235 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases now at 6,31,749 including 5,51,821 recoveries, 74,518 active cases, and 5,410 deaths, said State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,344 new COVID-19 cases, 5,492 discharges, and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,47,337 including 4,91,971 discharges and 8,871 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Manipur has reported 116 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, and two deaths, taking total cases to 9,010 including 6,838 recoveries, 59 deaths, and 2,113 active cases, according to the State Health Department.

Uttarakhand reported 814 new coronavirus cases, 1,172 recoveries today, taking total cases to 41,777 including 501 deaths and 12,075 active cases, the State Health Department informed.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases, 1,158 recoveries, and 23 deaths, taking total cases to 65,026 including 42,115 recoveries, 1,024 deaths, and 21,887 active cases, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Delhi reported 2,548 new COVID-19 cases, 3,672 recoveries and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,49,259 including 2,13,304 recoveries and 5,014 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 30,941, said State Health Department.

COVID-19 tally in Puducherry rises to 23,191, including 18,065 recoveries and 467 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,659, Government of Puducherry informed.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,523 new COVID-19 cases, 2,244 recoveries, and 37 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,08,167 including 83,618 recoveries and 2,007 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 22,542, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)