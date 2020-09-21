Guwahati, September 21: Assam's Kamakhya Temple will be re-opened for devotees from September24. The Kamakhya Temple is set to re-open after six months. Only 500 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple per day. For visiting the temple, passes have to be brought online. The order was by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Monday.

As per the order, the decision was taken after the meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration with Police officials on September 19. Kamakhya temple Authorities will arrange online passes for the devotees. 100-year-old Woman Defeats Coronavirus in Assam.

Guidelines by Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration:

While applying for online passes, devotees are required to present a medical certificate showing COVID-19 negative result that was issued during the last three days. Each devotee will be allowed for only 15 minutes to stay inside the temple. Assam: Total Lockdown Imposed for a Week in Tinsukia and Makum Municipal Boards Areas Amid COVID-19, Order Will Be Effective From 6 PM on August 5 Till 6 PM on August 12.

The authorities will also arrange medical team will at the entry point at Kamakhya Nursery, to test the devotees who have applied for online passes. The temple has been closed since March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The COVID-19 tally in Assam went up to 1,56,680 after 1,227 more people tested positive for the infection while 14 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 562, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus in the state has thus gone up to 562. However, Sarma had earlier said several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally as they had other ailments too.

