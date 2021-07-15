New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 39 crores as per a provisional report, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses have been administered through 49,41,567 sessions out of which 34,97,058 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of the total, 1,02,59,902 health care workers received the first dose and 74,67,814 second vaccine doses; 1,77,49,670 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,01,08,761 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 11,80,17,979 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 42,03,947 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 9,60,12,486 people have received the first dose and 2,62,71,510 have received the second dose whereas 7,14,89,465 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,97,58,957 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

"Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,01,43,850 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,130 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.28 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend," it said.

With 41,806 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, India continued to report less 50,000 daily new infections for the eighteenth continuous day.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload today stands at 4,32,041 and active cases now constitute 1.39 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.21 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.15 per cent today.

The daily positivity rate has remained less than 3 per cent for 24 consecutive days and has remained below 5 per cent for 38 consecutive days now.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,43,488 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43.80 crore tests so far. (ANI)

