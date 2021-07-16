India reports 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 40,026 recoveries, & 542 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,10,26,829

Total recoveries: 3,01,83,876

Active cases: 4,30,422

Death toll: 4,12,531

Total vaccinated: 39,53,43,767 (38,78,078 in last 24 hrs)

