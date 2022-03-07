New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): India's first woman merchant navy captain Captain Radhika Menon lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saying whenever she travelled to China, Pakistan or in any other country, she received the feedback that India has a very strong leader.

On the eve of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with the Nari Shakti Puraskar awardees for the years 2020 and 2021, at Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday.

Menon is the first woman to receive an award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea from International Maritime Organization (IMO).

During the interaction, Captain Radhika Menon told Prime Minister Modi, "After you have come into power, there is a lot of improvement in maritime field and inland waterways. I travelled the entire world with ships. Whenever I go to China, Pakistan or a country with which we are not on good terms, they always tell me 'You have a very strong leader.' I am really happy about it and very proud of you."

Prime Minister praised the awardees for the tremendous work done by them, adding that they are contributing to society as well as the country. He said that while their work has a spirit of service, what is also clearly visible in their work is innovation. He added that now there is no sector where women have not made their mark and made the country proud.

Prime Minister said that the government is committed to working towards realizing the potential of women and is framing policies through which such potential can be identified. He noted that it is important to ensure that all women become part of decision-making at the family level, which will follow as a result of their economic empowerment.

'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

In all, 28 awards (14 each for the years 2020 and 2021) will be presented to 29 individuals in recognition of their exceptional work in rendering distinguished services towards the empowerment of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.

The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2020 are from fields as diverse as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, arts and crafts, STEMM, wildlife conservation, etc. The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2021 are from the fields of linguistics, entrepreneurship, agriculture, social work, arts and crafts, Merchant Navy, STEMM, education and literature, disability rights, etc. (ANI)

