New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Raising questions on India's silence over Iran-Israel tensions and US' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that India's "silence" will make it "weak".

Pawan Khera further mentioned that it is very "surprising" that India has not upheld its role, which it has always played in Western Asia's disturbances.

Also Read | Syama Prasad Mookerjee Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder, Lauds His 'Incomparable Courage' and 'Invaluable Contribution' to Nation-Building.

The Congress leader stressed that Israel continued bombing different countries after killing innocent civilians in Gaza, but no one understands why India is silent over the issue.

"The surprising thing is that India is not seen to be living up to the role it has always played in disturbing West Asia. No one understands why India is silent. After Gaza, where so many innocent civilians were killed, Israel is continuously bombing, bombing different countries, India remained silent. America displayed its entire air power on Iran, India remained silent. India's silence makes India weak", Pawan Khera told ANI.

Also Read | H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India.

Furthermore, he emphasised that India has always played a "peace keeping and constructive role" in West Asia. Pawan Khera asked why India is abdicating its "moral responsibility" in West Asia, due to which people are also looking at India's answers.

The latter asserted that India should have stood by its "traditional" friends and the government must have ensured that it talks with the right people on the right time and in right tone.

"India has always had a peace keeping and constructive role in West Asia. Why is India abdicating its moral authority in this region? People are looking at answers...India should have exercised its moral authority, stood by its traditional friends and partners, and ensured that the government talks to the right people at the right time in the right tone", Pawan Khera said.

Earlier, CPI general secretary D Raja questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue. He said that he must call his "friend", US President Donald Trump, to stop bombing Iran, citing that it is a violation of the UN charter.

"The Communist Party of India, all the Left parties and all the peace-loving forces in India condemn the US bombing of Iran. PM Modi has not uttered a word condemning the US bombing of Iran. He must call his friend Donald Trump and ask him to stop the bombing of Iran, as it is a violation of the UN charter. The PM should demonstrate the moral authority of India that the country opposes US-Israel continuing war on Iran. Why is PM Modi not condemning this?", D Raja told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)