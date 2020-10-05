New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): India's unique diversity in terms of language and culture makes the country a perfect garage for the development solution to address global challenges, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Aayog said on Monday.

Addressing the Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) - Global AI Summit here, Kant said, "India's unique diversity in terms of language, culture and development challenges is representative for many other countries and it makes India the perfect garage for the development solution which can address global challenges."

Kant said that digital infrastructures have created an opportunity for artificial intelligence to increase transparency in governance outcomes while safeguarding personal data.

"India's digitisation effort under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through Aadhaar, UPI, GST and now the national digital health mission and other such digital infrastructures have created a unique opportunity for AI to be leverage to increase transparency and improve governance outcomes while safeguarding personal data and privacy," he said. (ANI)

